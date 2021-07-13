Get Ready! The Krewe of Gemini is Ready to Reveal its New Royals!

It doesn't matter where you live, there are secret items available for order at restaurants the world over that are only known to locals!. As I sit here craving an off-menu 'secret' dish from Nicky's Mexican Restaurant, it makes me realize how many other eateries have secret items that only locals or loyal customers would know about. It's almost comforting to me to know those secret menu items exist. If you know about it, then it's like you're accepted and part of a community, in the 'in' crowd if you will. Think Norm from the TV show Cheers. When you've frequented a local eatery long enough to be in the 'know,' you feel like you're in an elite club! Like one of those uber-cool folks that know about the secret drink at Starbucks, but cooler because it's not from a chain.