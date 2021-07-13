Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Get Ready! The Krewe of Gemini is Ready to Reveal its New Royals!

By Bristol
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 15 days ago
Last year was a crazy one for our local Mardi Gras krewes and Gemini is no different! For lovers of all things Mardi Gras, this is one of the most exciting times of the year... when you finally find out who will be representing your favorite krewes as royalty for the coming season. And this time we had to wait TWO years for the big reveal. Generally, the identity of incoming royalty is a closely guarded secret. After all, half the fun is in a great party with a flamboyant reveal!

