'Legally Blonde' turns 20: Five Fascinating Facts
20 years ago today, the beloved comedy Legally Blonde hit theaters with Reese Witherspoon winning over audiences as Elle Woods, a sorority girl seeking to overcome stereotypes, while earning a law degree. In honor of the film's big 2-0, here are five fascinating facts about the film:
- The film is based on a true story.
- Before Legally Blonde the movie, there was Legally Blonde the book, written by Amanda Brown, who drew from her real-life experiences at Stanford Law School.
- Reese Witherspoon almost didn't get the lead role of Elle.
- Christina Applegate was also in the running but she turned it down, stating that she didn't want to play another stereotypical blonde character. "What a stupid move that was, right?" she told ET before adding that Reese did a "much better job than I ever could."
- The iconic "bend and snap" moment was created during a drunken night out.
- While at a bar in Los Angeles trying to come up with a scene for Jennifer Coolidge's character, Paulette, lead writer Karen McCullah asked co-writer Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, "What if Elle shows [Paulette] a move so she can get the UPS guy?" Smith then spontaneously came up with what we know now as the "bend and snap."
- Legally Blonde made its way to the theatre.
- There were Broadway and West End musicals based on the film. Its London West end production won several awards, including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical.
- The movie almost had a very different ending.
- The current version ends with Elle delivering a speech at her Harvard Law School graduation, but the first cut actually ended at the courthouse. After winning her case, she shares a kiss with Emmett (Luke Wilson) and then it cuts to Elle and a blonde Vivian Kensington (Selma Blair) opening their own blonde legal defense club in law school. It was changed because of test audiences.
As Legally Blonde celebrates turning 20, a third installment is currently in the works and slated for a May 2022 release, plenty of time for fans to give the original movie another view.
