Fire burns ambulances and facilities in Sequim

SEQUIM – A fire in an ambulance bay in Sequim has caused nearly a half million dollars damage. Just after two Tuesday morning, emergency dispatch began getting calls of a vehicle fire at Olympic Ambulance in the 600 Block of W. Hendrickson Road. Witnesses reported an explosion and then seeing an ambulance on fire. Crews staying at the business also found one of their ambulances was fully engulfed in flames. The flames had spread to their building.