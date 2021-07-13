Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

Some of TV's best series were filmed right here in Louisiana! But how long has it been since you've seen one of those random filming location signs around Shreveport-Bossier? It's been a while, right? At least since before the pandemic. I remember when True Blood started filming in and around Shreveport for the first season. I was pretty geeked out about it. Unfortunately, after that first season, they seemed to film most everything on set in Los Angeles. However, I did get to meet Alexander Skarsgard (Vampire Eric) and Jim Parrack (Hoyt Fortenberry) while they were in town. And yes, I know I'm a lucky girl!