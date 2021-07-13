Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Consumer prices jumped 5.4% in the last 12 months

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Consumer prices continued to climb last month, newly-released data indicates, as the economy begins to bounce back from the pandemic-induced downturn. The consumer price index, the Labor Department’s measure of what consumers pay for everyday goods and services, spiked 5.4% over the last 12 months. In June alone, it jumped 0.9%.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Food Prices#U S Department Of Labor#Consumer Price Index#The Labor Department#Dol#Federal Reserve Chair#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Real EstateNew York Post

New home sales fell 6.6 percent in June, lowest level in over a year

Sales of new homes fell for a third straight month in June, dropping by 6.6 percent to the lowest level in more than a year. The June sales decline left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000, the Commerce Department reported Monday. That followed a 7.7 percent sales decline in May and a 10.1 percent fall in April.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Dip On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as floods in China. The downside appeared capped on signs of tightening supplies. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.14 a barrel, while...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rise 0.1% * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the loonie adding to last week's advance. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $72.12 a barrel as the prospect of tight supply offset fears that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant would crimp demand. The Fed is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release. The CPI data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2534 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after gaining 0.4% last week. Still, speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest level since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 20, net long positions had fallen to 12,915 contracts from 26,376 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than half a basis point at 1.211%. Last Tuesday, it touched a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Real Estatetrust.org

U.S. new home sales hit 14-month low amid supply constraints

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled to a 14-month low in June and sales in the prior month were weaker than initially estimated, the latest signs that expensive lumber and shortages of other building materials were hurting the housing market. The third straight monthly...
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil, Stocks Gain as Traders Position Ahead of FOMC Meeting

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session mostly higher, supported by a sharp drop in the U.S. Dollar Index and near record-high equity valuations as traders positioned ahead of what could be a pivotal meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expectations are for the U.S. central bank to continue with accommodative monetary policy despite signs of slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
Real EstateClinton Herald

US home prices surge 17% in May, fastest in 17 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Climbs to 10-day High

The pound started the week by moving sideways against the dollar, before gaining enough traction to send it to a 10-day high – rising to the 1.38 level for the first time since 16 July. The upward movement for the UK currency came despite it remaining on course for its first back-to-back monthly declines versus the dollar since March 2020 – when the coronavirus became a pandemic, triggering turbulence in markets worldwide.
Businessseattlepi.com

This Week: Starbucks earns, Fed meeting, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Starbucks serves up its latest quarterly snapshot Tuesday,. Wall Street expects the cafe chain returned to a profit in the April-June quarter, after a loss in the same period last year when pandemic lockdowns forced many retailers to temporarily close or limit service. Starbucks posted a profit in the first three months of this year after four straight quarters of sales declines due to the pandemic.
ktoo.org

Consumer prices spiked more than 6% in urban Alaska over the last year

Consumer prices have been rising sharply across the country as the demand for energy, cars, food and other goods returns while supply chains keep struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true in Alaska, where Anchorage has seen a consumer price increase of more than 6% in the last year.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Consumer prices rise 0.9 percent, inflation up 5.4 percent in June

Consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in June, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department, heating up from the previous month. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, increased to an annualized rate of 5.4 percent last month amid a summer rush of economic activity. Economists expected the CPI to rise by roughly 0.5 in June, according to consensus estimates, after an increase of 0.6 percent in May.
BusinessNew York Post

Inflation surges as consumer prices leap 5.4 percent, biggest jump since 2008

Inflation continued to surge in June, with consumer prices accelerating at the fastest pace in almost 13 years as the economy emerges from the pandemic, the feds said Tuesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services as well as energy and food costs, jumped 5.4 percent in June from a year earlier.
SFGate

Prices Remain Flat In Bay Area Compared With Last Two Months

Consumer prices in the Bay Area were unchanged last month compared with the last two months, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. Chris Rosenlund, a regional commissioner for the BLS, which tracks prices, said the price of housing fell, offsetting price increases for food, gas, and recreation. Compared...
dtnpf.com

DAP, Potash Prices Post Significant Gains Over Last Month

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices continue to move higher, led by two products -- Potash and DAP -- according to retailers contacted for the first week of July 2021. Potash was up 9% compared to last month and had an average price of $491/ton. Potash has pushed higher in recent weeks thanks to supply issues and increasing global demand.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin's price falls after new data shows jump in US consumer prices

Bitcoin fell sharply during Tuesday morning's trade after new data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed a jump in consumer prices — a slight confutation of the narrative that the cryptocurrency does well in the face of higher inflation. The consumer price index or CPI increased 0.9% last month,...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Price Is Down 15% in Last Month, Even as Inflation Rises Again

Bitcoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock. Bitcoin's price continues to cool down after a record run. US dollar Inflation has been trending upward since January. Americans are paying higher prices for cars, gas and electricity, and even food. That's right: inflation is up again, with goods and services...
Boston Globe

Inflation jumped 5.4% in June, the biggest rise since 2008

A key measure of inflation jumped sharply in June, a gain that is sure to keep concerns over rising prices front and center at the White House and Federal Reserve. The consumer price index climbed by 5.4 percent in the year through June, the Labor Department said, as prices for used cars and trucks accelerated rapidly and accounted for more than a third of the surge. The overall inflation change was more than the 5 percent increase reported in May and was the largest year-over-year gain since 2008.

Comments / 0

Community Policy