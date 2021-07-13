New District Live Venue at Plant Riverside District Marks Landmark Partnership Between The Kessler Collection and Live Nation, Bringing National Artists to Savannah
District Live, an exciting new live music venue at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., marks a landmark partnership between The Kessler Collection and Live Nation, featuring national and regional artists live in concert at a state-of-the-art music venue that will be located in the new Atlantic Building at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Savannah. District Live will begin hosting concerts on Tuesday, August 24 as part of an exclusive booking arrangement with Live Nation.savannahceo.com
