The Cougars win the six inning contest behind three hits from Joe Kauffman. Kauffman double twice while Ethan Follmann had a pair of singles. Eight different Cougars had a hit and four players finished two two RBI each including Kauffman, Follmann, Lane Spieker, and Connor McKee. Lane Spieker went 5 2/3 innings pitched with four hits allowed, one walk, and 10 K’s. He threw 88 pitches and Joe Kauffman got the final out with his 89th strikeout of the year. Spieker has fanned 90 batters on the season, each pitcher is in the top ten in Class 1A.