The following op-ed is co-written by NKY Chamber President & CEO Brent Cooper and Tri-ED President & CEO Lee Crume. The COVID-19 pandemic itself is now thankfully behind us for the most part. Its impact, however, is being felt and likely will linger as Northern Kentucky employers find themselves following the national trend of struggling to fill job vacancies. At the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, we’ve identified talent, attraction and retention as our region’s primary challenge.