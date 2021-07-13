Cancel
IEEE Adopts MIPI A-PHY, First Industry-Standard, Long-Reach SerDes Physical Layer Interface for Automotive Applications

 14 days ago

Now adopted as IEEE 2977-2021, MIPI A-PHY delivers high performance, reliability and noise immunity for ADAS, ADS, IVI and other automotive applications. PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 13, 2021—The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced the adoption of the MIPI A-PHY v1.0 specification as an IEEE standard. Published as IEEE 2977-2021, IEEE Standard for Adoption of MIPI Alliance Specification for A-PHY Interface (A-PHY) Version 1.0, A-PHY is the first asymmetric, industry-standard, long-reach, serializer-deserializer (SerDes) physical layer interface for automotive applications.

