Pittsburgh, PA

Mayor Peduto Joins Global Leaders for Climate Change

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
 14 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PA (July 13, 2021) This morning, Mayor William Peduto attended the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCOM) Board Meeting. Mayor Peduto is the second North American representative on the nine-member global board.

GCOM represents over 10,000 cities and regions around the world including over 500 cities In the United States alone. The work of GCOM is critical as only though local initiatives can national and international climate and sustainability goals be met. GCOM coordinates and advises the necessary coordination for local governments on a global basis.

The GCOM Board met today to discuss preparations for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November. Mayor Peduto will be the representative for mayors in both the United States and Canada at the conference in order to promote a global environmental agenda through local action to help meet and exceed the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement.

Mayor Peduto is also a board member for ICLEI, a global network local governments committed to sustainable development, which works in coordination with GCOM in addressing equity and environmental justice locally and globally.

Pittsburgh, PA
