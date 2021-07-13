Cancel
Maria Ermolaeva to present at the 8th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting 2021

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, July13, 2021 -- Maria Ermolaeva, Ph.D., will present the latest research on the topic "Mitochondrial dysfunction abrogates the benefits of metabolic hormesis in late life" at the worlds' largest annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery conference (8th ARDD). Dr. Ermolaeva is the Group leader at Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute.

