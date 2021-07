The 2021 draft for the White Sox is quite possibly the most important in the history of the franchise. With the contention window open and the World Series fires burning, the fuel needed to stoke the embers will need to come from a robust minor league system. With the pipeline of talent-gushing big leaguers since 2018, the well has finally been reduced to a trickle. The consensus opinion is that the White Sox farm system is now likely in the bottom half to one-third in major league baseball.