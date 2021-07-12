Cancel
Team President: Washington Football Team's name will not be 'Warriors'

fox61.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Looks like the chances for the Washington Football Team to be named "Warriors" is no longer in the running. The team's President Jason Wright said that they decided to eliminate "Warriors as a name choice because it too closely aligned with Native American themes. Wright said after much...

