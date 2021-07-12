Join the Main Street Bridge ribbon cutting on July 17

Be among the first to travel across the Main Street Bridge, the second of three V-pier bridges on Panther Island, following a ribbon-cutting celebration at 9 a.m. July 17. The celebration will be held, rain or shine, at the intersection of Northeast Seventh and North Main streets. Just look for the Fort Worth Herd, who will join the celebration. On-street parking is available on North Main Street between Northeast Sixth and Northeast Seventh streets.