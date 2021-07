Forming in the Fall of 2020, NevertHEless met in their musical journey. Local musicians Randon Mabe of Clintwood, Shane Hubbard of Big Stone Gap, Josh Stover of Norton and Phil Adams of Wise never imagined the future they would have in just a few short months. A brotherhood was formed between these men who were committed to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. Even though the group has gone through changes in their lineup, their relationship remains close. As a result of their hard work, the fruits of their labor are evident. Their song, “Gone to Glory” was nominated for Song of the Year by the Josie Music Awards in the Gospel/Christian/Inspirational category.