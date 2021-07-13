Wealth management veteran strikes out on his own with mFORCE

Bradley Bruce is a well-known wealth management advisor in Fort Worth. And no wonder. In his 33-year-career, he has garnered praise and awards, such as being named to the Forbes’ “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list in 2021 as well as to Barron’s list of “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year. He was also named to the Financial Times “400 Top Financial Advisers” (FT 400) list in 2020.