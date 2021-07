One of the symptoms of Parkinson’s is called freezing. In this case, the feet seem frozen or glued to the floor; it can come on suddenly, unexpectedly, and unpredictably. It can be very confusing for the person with Parkinson’s and their family and friends. One way some of the class members have been able to sometimes overcome it is by concentrating on lifting the knees and by practicing waist high knee lift marches. Sometimes, practicing stepping sideways and regularly practicing change of directions through cones or other obstacles helps.