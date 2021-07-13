Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Satcom Direct named preferred connectivity supplier by Luxaviation as value, customer service and technology secure three-year agreement

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

Satcom Direct (SD), the business aviation solutions provider, has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Luxaviation Group, one of the world’s largest business aircraft and helicopter operators. The new three-year arrangement begins with immediate effect and provides best- in-class technical connectivity solutions, superior value, and award-winning customer service to the global Luxaviation fleet.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satcom#Internet Services#Customer Support#Travel Company#Sd Flightdeck Freedom#Inmarsat#Swiftbroadband#Sd Cybersecurity#Sd Pro#Sd Svp International#The Luxaviation Group#Belgian#Luxaviation Helicopters#Starspeed#Execujet#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessDaily Republic

HCL Technologies selected as a strategic launch partner for Microsoft cloud for Financial Services [Mint, New Delhi]

Jul. 26—HCL Technologies (HCL), today announced it was selected as a launch partner for Microsoft’s recently announced industry cloud — Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. “Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services brings together capabilities with multilayered security and comprehensive compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, improve employee collaboration and productivity,...
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

EKA Launches Touchless, Cloud-Based Freight Management

EKA Solutions Inc. on Monday (July 26) launched a cloud-based, touchless trading and execution Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform through the EKA Supply Chain TMS. “EKA's touchless solution enables supply chain participants – carrier, broker or shipper – using the EKA supply chain Omni-TMS to benefit from the highest level of real-time automation when trading and executing loads with their trusted freight partners,” said JJ Singh, founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc., in the announcement.
Technologythefastmode.com

Shentel Selects CSG’s Cloud-based Field Service Management Solution

Shentel, a leading provider of telecoms services across the mid-Atlantic United States, has selected CSG’s cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company’s business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel’s operating support systems, the company has...
Industryverticalmag.com

Aero Asset strengthens sales support staff

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Aero Asset, the global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has added Jim Morford as director of Market Research and Holly Gilewski to its Aircraft Sales Support team. Both will be based in the United States. “Both of these staff additions will further...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Security Control Market is Booming Worldwide with Gemalto N.V., FireEye, Oberthur Technologies

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Security Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
bostonnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareTravelDailyNews.com

Visual Matrix Partners with FLEXIPASS to implement digital mobile key features in PMS solutions

RICHARDSON, TX – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, announces the integration of Mobile Key functionalities into its PMS platform through FLEXIPASS, the Preferred Mobile Key solution for hospitality providers. In addition to providing hotel revenue management tools and staff productivity tools, Visual Matrix now ensures hoteliers can provide guests with a secure and contactless experience.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Anexinet partners with Ping Identity to improve cybersecurity offerings for customers

Anexinet announced the company has partnered with Ping Identity. The partnership will combine Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to help customers secure their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. Anexinet joins a growing list...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. agency approves three airport security agreements with Amazon.com air unit

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. agency said on Thursday it is permitting three airports to enter into security agreements with Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) Amazon Air unit that will allow the company to assume some security functions. In a notice, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Cincinnati/Northern, Baltimore/Washington (BWI), and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RSM And Unit4 Extend Agreement With Five-Year Contract To Serve 6,500 Consultants With Industry Leading Cloud PSA Technology

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that RSM US LLP (RSM) has extended its agreement with Unit4 for a further five years, as the sole provider delivering Unit4 Professional Services Automation (PSA) in the cloud to half its workforce, from four thousand to six and a half thousand employees.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Finicity And Green Dot Announce Secure Data Access Agreement To Deliver More Accessible, Seamless And Secure Money Management To Customers

Finicity, a Mastercard company and leading provider of open banking solutions, announced today that it has signed a data access agreement with Green Dot (GDOT) - Get Report, a digital bank and fintech focused on delivering trusted, best-in-class banking and payment solutions that seamlessly connect people to their money. "We're...
Businessuasweekly.com

MSA Safety Announces Investment and Collaboration Agreement with Swiss Autonomous Drone Technology Firm to Enhance Fire Service Offerings

MSA Safety Incorporated, the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced it has established a Joint Development Agreement with Perspective Robotics AG of Zurich, Switzerland. Established in 2014, Perspective Robotics AG develops advanced situational awareness tools that utilize tethered drone technology for first responder applications under the brand name Fotokite.
Businessaithority.com

ChargePoint Announces Agreement to Acquire Leading European E-Mobility Technology Provider Has·to·Be in Transaction Valued at €250 Million

The acquisition is expected to strengthen ChargePoint’s industry leadership and accelerate pace of electrification across Europe. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire has·to·be, an e-mobility provider with a leading European charging software platform. This transaction comes as Europe is among the fastest-growing markets for EV sales worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, ChargePoint will acquire has·to·be for a total purchase price of approximately €250 million, subject to adjustments, to be paid in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in 2021, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
SoftwareForbes

Three Ways AI-Integrated Technology Can Battle A Broken Supply Chain’s Impact On Customer Experiences

CEO and co-founder of Voximplant, which has over 30,000 customers around the world, including top brands such as Burger King and Hyundai. Ensuring an efficient supply chain is one of the most effective ways to keep customers happy. Yet in a pandemic or when a primary source of transportation blocks key logistics channels (like the Suez Canal), the demand for basic goods and services hampers the global supply chain, putting a strain on customer experiences.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Custom Software Development Services Market Analysis, Market Size, Cost Structures, Latest Technology and forecasts to 2026

[United States 2021]: The latest study released on the Global Custom Software Development Services Market by AMA Research estimate market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Custom Software Development Services market study covers important analysis data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-evaluate study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Softwareiotbusinessnews.com

Nokia launches iSIM Secure Connect software to enable new 5G mobile and IoT services, revenue streams

ISIM Secure Connect is vendor-agnostic, remote eSIM and iSIM management software. iSIM Secure Connect simplifies cellular subscription lifecycle operations through automation. Nokia today introduced iSIM Secure Connect to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises deliver new 5G mobile and IoT services, and more efficiently and securely manage machine-to-machine (M2M) and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices.
Ashburn, VAWashington Technology

ID Technologies acquires secure connectivity product maker

ID Technologies has completed an acquisition it sees as expanding the portfolio of security products and its presence among defense and intelligence agencies. Ashburn, Virginia-headquartered ID Technologies said Thursday it purchased Attila Security, a developer of software for customers to use in accessing classified government networks and other assets from remote locations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Zaloni Named 2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year

Zaloni recognized for its achievement in helping customers streamline data migration and by enabling modernization. Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data management and DataOps, today announced that it has been named the “2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year” by MongoDB, the leading modern general-purpose database platform. The award recognizes Zaloni’s ability to drive data modernization and enable new analytics use cases for customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy