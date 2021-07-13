Satcom Direct named preferred connectivity supplier by Luxaviation as value, customer service and technology secure three-year agreement
Satcom Direct (SD), the business aviation solutions provider, has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Luxaviation Group, one of the world’s largest business aircraft and helicopter operators. The new three-year arrangement begins with immediate effect and provides best- in-class technical connectivity solutions, superior value, and award-winning customer service to the global Luxaviation fleet.www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0