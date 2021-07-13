Satcom Direct named preferred connectivity supplier by Luxaviation as value, customer service and technology secure three-year agreement

The acquisition is expected to strengthen ChargePoint’s industry leadership and accelerate pace of electrification across Europe. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire has·to·be, an e-mobility provider with a leading European charging software platform. This transaction comes as Europe is among the fastest-growing markets for EV sales worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, ChargePoint will acquire has·to·be for a total purchase price of approximately €250 million, subject to adjustments, to be paid in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in 2021, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.