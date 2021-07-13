LEOcloud and Ramon.Space Partner To Build Satellite-Hosted Cloud Edge Computing Capabilities

At Intel, some changes are pending, including opening up in-house semiconductor production more to customers who have their microchips manufactured there. CEO Pat Gelsinger announced on Monday that the hyperscaler Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the manufacturer Qualcomm, which specializes in modems and mobile SoCs, want to use Intel’s foundry services in the future. The concept is called Integrated Device Manufacturer 2.0 (IDM 2.0) and is intended to help Intel both to better utilize the factories and to reduce the dependency on the processor division and thus itself as the best customer – in short: to spread the risk.