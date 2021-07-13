Michael David Winery's Grape Microbiota Experiment Set To Return To Earth Aboard The SpaceX-22 Mission
Michael David Winery is excited to announce their fermentation experiment, Grape Microbiota, is expected to return to Earth on July 17th. Partnering with Common Sense Solutions (CSS) and sent to the International Space Station on the Northrop Grumman CRS-15 mission payload in February, this experiment investigated the microbial ecology and dynamics of grape juice fermentation in the absence of gravity. Michael David Winery is the first winery in history to conduct wine fermentation on the International Space Station.spaceref.com
