Founder Institute, NASA Ames and MassRobotics Partner to Launch AI and Robotics Accelerator in Boston

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

The Founder Institute (http://fi.co), the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, announces partnerships with NASA Ames Research Center and MassRobotics for the upcoming Founder Institute AI & Robotics Accelerator program in Boston. Founders working on Aerospace/Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Autonomous Vehicles, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Voice, Drones and related technologies can apply to the program here: http://fi.co/join/AIRobotics.

www.spaceref.com

