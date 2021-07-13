Founder Institute, NASA Ames and MassRobotics Partner to Launch AI and Robotics Accelerator in Boston

Radiant MLHub and Microsoft Planetary Computer will provide users with increased access to AI data, tools, and educational resources to address sustainability challenges. The world’s ecological systems that humanity depends on are in disarray. To find solutions, a growing number of sustainability problem-solvers are now looking to artificial intelligence (AI) and Earth observation (EO) technologies. But these practitioners face many hurdles that hinder them from building and deploying practical AI applications at local and global levels. Today, Radiant Earth Foundation, the leading nonprofit dedicated to EO training data with machine learning (ML) algorithms, announces its partnership with Microsoft AI for Earth to support sustainability problem-solvers. The two organizations join forces to integrate their data ecosystems, Radiant MLHub and the Planetary Computer, which will give users access to better AI data, tools, and capacity development resources to accelerate solving sustainable development challenges using EO.