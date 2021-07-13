Founder Institute, NASA Ames and MassRobotics Partner to Launch AI and Robotics Accelerator in Boston
The Founder Institute (http://fi.co), the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, announces partnerships with NASA Ames Research Center and MassRobotics for the upcoming Founder Institute AI & Robotics Accelerator program in Boston. Founders working on Aerospace/Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Autonomous Vehicles, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Voice, Drones and related technologies can apply to the program here: http://fi.co/join/AIRobotics.www.spaceref.com
