Jackson, MI

Have You Seen These Creepy Billboards Around Mid-Michigan?

By Maitlynn Mossolle
94.9 WMMQ
 16 days ago
They are everywhere...and they are watching us? What do these billboards that are very reminiscent of "The Great Gatsby" mean?. The first time I had ever seen one was after my boyfriend asked some friends if they had seen them too. The next day I saw one tucked into the trees on 127. As I head South on that very highway every day, I see it in my rearview mirror and it looks like the trees are watching me...and it gives me the heebie jeebies.

wmmq.com

Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

