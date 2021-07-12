Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Black Sea Bass with Fresh Garlic-Lemon Butter

By Susie Middleton
mvmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack sea bass is back. Fresh garlic is in. Dinner is served. Black sea bass, that tasty bottom-feeder, is back in season. Last year, I learned that sear-roasting is a delicious way to cook it, and I developed this recipe for Sear-Roasted Black Sea Bass with Ginger-Garlic-Lime Butter and Roasted August Vegetables. With the vegetables, that is a nice dish to serve for a small get-together, maybe four people on a Friday night.

mvmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garlic#Fish#Curling#Olives#Food Drink#Vineyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy