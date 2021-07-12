Black Sea Bass with Fresh Garlic-Lemon Butter

Black sea bass is back. Fresh garlic is in. Dinner is served. Black sea bass, that tasty bottom-feeder, is back in season. Last year, I learned that sear-roasting is a delicious way to cook it, and I developed this recipe for Sear-Roasted Black Sea Bass with Ginger-Garlic-Lime Butter and Roasted August Vegetables. With the vegetables, that is a nice dish to serve for a small get-together, maybe four people on a Friday night.