So far, Novak Djokovic aces biggest tests from next generation of tennis stars

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated tennis players in this edition of Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year which will start on monday 28 June 2021. The Serbian champion, number one in the world and winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, is the great favorite of the London tournament and starts with the aim of equaling the record of twenty Slams of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the latter big absent in the tournament.