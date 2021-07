Every time there is talk of a new film or series with a theme related to organized crime and / or drug trafficking, the reaction of the public puts a manifest division on the table. On the one hand, there are those who are attracted to see that content due to reasons such as morbid, violence, a taste for the paraphernalia of narcoculture and the utopia of feeling with the power of a drug lord.. On the other, there are the people who shy away from these productions considering that they exalt crime and barbarism is exploited.