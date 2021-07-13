Cancel
WWE

New Title Match Set For Money In The Bank

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more for the card. We are less than six days away from Money In The Bank and that means it is time to start having the card finalized. WWE certainly has a tendency to take its time to set up its show, and that is what they have done again. The show’s namesake matches have not left many options available, but WWE is trying something. This time around they have added another match to the show, and some titles are going to be on the line.

