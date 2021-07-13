Wendy Woodward to lead digital transformation effort for UW-Green Bay as its CIO
Green Bay, Wis.—Charged with leading a digital transformation effort, Wendy Woodward joined the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on July 1, 2021 as the University’s next chief information officer (CIO). Woodward comes to UW-Green Bay from Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill., where she has been the CIO since 2015. Prior to her role at Wheaton College, Woodward served as director of Technology Support Services in the Information Technology Division at Northwestern University (2004 to 2015).news.uwgb.edu
