The innovative concept of the Money In The Bank briefcase has been a career catapult for many wrestlers in WWE, with the majority being able to make the jump from the middle of the card straight into the main event scene by winning the ladder match and cashing in. Unfortunately, This brilliant concept has been hampered within the past couple of years, with the big problem is that a lot of the most recent holders of the briefcase (specifically Asuka, Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss Bayley & The Miz) have been wrestlers that have reached the top of the mountain before, leaving the concept stagnant.