The Neuroscience of Taking Turns in a Conversation

In Scientific American, Professor of Neuroscience Melissa Coleman discusses the neuroscience behind conversational turn-taking, based on her research into songbird duets. “This study . . . suggests that when individuals are interacting in a shared behavior they act as a single entity,” Coleman and her research partner, Eric Fortune, write. “This concept is important for any group of organisms cooperating to produce a shared behavior that is more than the sum of its parts; for example, people dancing the tango, or several people playing in band. To coordinate their behavior, the brains of all participants must link together to become a single unit.” Coleman’s research was also featured in the Independent, the Daily Mail, on the CBC, and on CNN.