Former Venango County Man Sentenced Over 15 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Children
ERIE, Pa. – A former resident of Pleasantville has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison on charges related to sexual exploitation of children. A former resident of Pleasantville, Pa., has been sentenced in federal court to 16 years in jail, 5 years supervised release, and ordered to pay $30,162.96 in restitution on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced on Monday.explorevenango.com
