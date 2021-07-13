Cancel
Brookfield, CT

Brookfield recommends Streetscape Phase 3 contractor to state

By WLAD Newsroom
98q.com
 13 days ago

Brookfield is sending a recommendation to the state Department of Transportation on the construction company for Phase 3 of Streetscaping in the town center. Norwalk-based Grasso Companies is being suggested for their bid on the work along Federal Road/Route 202. The state must sign off on the recommendation before contracts could be signed. Work could begin before the fall if approved. 4 bidders sent proposals, but Grasso had the lowest qualified bid at $879,000. This phase of work includes adding sidewalks in the area of Old Route 7 where Phase 2 ended. Lighting would also be added. The goal is to provide safe pedestrian access to the Still River Greenway.

