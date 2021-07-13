This week’s USDA crop report is a wet one

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures softened on Friday, pressured by lower corn and soybean markets, but supported by continued erosion of wheat crop conditions in North America and the Black Sea Region, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 8-1/4 cents at $6.84 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 7-3/4 cents lower at $6.46 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 20-1/2 cents lower at $8.83-1/2. * For the week, CBOT wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower, a 1.23% fall. * French soft wheat crop conditions fell to 75% good-to-excellent last week, dropping 1 point from the week prior, while wet weather slowed harvest, farm office FranceAgriMer said. * Argentina's wheat crop is deteriorating in the country's northern and central farm belt due to inadequate rainfall, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Ukraine's grain export has jumped 49% versus the same time last year, to 1.66 million tonnes in the new 2021/22 July-June season, including 399,000 tonnes of wheat, agriculture ministry data showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Mark Potter)
