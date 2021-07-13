Cancel
Agriculture

This week’s USDA crop report is a wet one

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 4.3 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 11, 2021. Statewide, the average temperature was 73.9 degrees, 2.2 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.35 inches, 0.54 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 5 percent very short, 16 percent short, 60 percent adequate, and 19 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 14 percent short, 70 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus.

