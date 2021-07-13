Confluent Senior Living & Harbor Retirement Associates Break Ground on Harborchase Community
Confluent Senior Living and Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA) have broken ground on a 106,698-square-foot assisted living and memory care community in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Representing the first project of its kind to break ground in this city within the past 20 years, HarborChase of Shaker Heights will address the unmet demand among local residents for this housing option. The three-story community will offer 108 licensed senior living units, comprised of 80 apartments for assisted living and 28 units for memory care residents.www.shakeronline.com
