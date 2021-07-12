Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Why Social Media Will Never Offer True User Privacy

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline privacy continues to be on an upward trend, with many companies stepping up to offer more consumer-friendly privacy options. Twitter is working on some other privacy focused features for its users to take advantage of. Despite the release of these kinds of features, experts say true privacy isn't something...

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Privacy Settings#Media Company#Big Tech#Key Takeaways Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Apple
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

9 apps caught stealing Facebook passwords – Delete them now

Android as an operating system is incredibly versatile. Since it is open-source software, it means that a lot of companies can develop apps for billions of users. It is a huge ecosystem that provides apps for almost anything. But just as there are millions of useful applications, some developers try...
InternetMarshall Independent

Social media’s value all depends on the individual user

We hear a steady amount of criticism when it comes to social media, and the criticism varies depending on the situation. Some people say there’s too much advertising. Others say the algorithm formulas keep them from seeing things they want to know about. Still others say the special features lack substance.
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Idris Elba makes case to verify all social media users, not just public figures

To help combat the spread of misinformation and cyberbullying, Idris Elba has a simple suggestion: verify every user, not just celebrities. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor said the process public figures must go through in order to have a blue checkmark displayed to their name should be expanded to all social media users.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Idris Elba Wants Social Media Platforms To Verify All User Accounts

To help minimize the high spread of misinformation and cyberbullying, Idris Elba says that social media platforms should make it "mandatory" to verify all user accounts. The Harder They Fall actor headed to his Instagram on Sunday (July 18), urging the process that public figures go through to be verified on social media should extend to all accounts.
InternetNewsTimes

Why the Entertainment and Social Media Industries are Converging

As people began losing their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, a growing need emerged for connectivity among peers. We saw Instagram, LinkedIn and other social media platform usage spike and become the dominant way of communication in a world where in-person working environments had largely come to a halt. Networking was no longer optional so many reached out to peers with increased urgency, trying to shore up connections to prepare for the potential fallout of another Covid outbreak and economic recession. In a post-pandemic world, this virtual connectivity trend may remain.
Internetlifewire.com

Why Social Media Can't Always Shelter Us From Offensive Content

Instagram just introduced a Sensitive Content Control feature to let users decide what they prefer to see on the platform. Social media platforms all have some content controls and policies to limit content they deem harmful and offensive. Experts say every user has a different tolerance level to what’s considered...
Technologyarxiv.org

User Perception of Privacy with Ubiquitous Devices

Privacy is important for all individuals in everyday life. With emerging technologies, smartphones with AR, various social networking applications and artificial intelligence driven modes of surveillance, they tend to intrude privacy. This study aimed to explore and discover various concerns related to perception of privacy in this era of ubiquitous technologies. It employed online survey questionnaire to study user perspectives of privacy. Purposive sampling was used to collect data from 60 participants. Inductive thematic analysis was used to analyze data. Our study discovered key themes like attitude towards privacy in public and private spaces, privacy awareness, consent seeking, dilemmas/confusions related to various technologies, impact of attitude and beliefs on individuals actions regarding how to protect oneself from invasion of privacy in both public and private spaces. These themes interacted amongst themselves and influenced formation of various actions. They were like core principles that molded actions that prevented invasion of privacy for both participant and bystander. Findings of this study would be helpful to improve privacy and personalization of various emerging technologies. This study contributes to privacy by design and positive design by considering psychological needs of users. This is suggestive that the findings can be applied in the areas of experience design, positive technologies, social computing and behavioral interventions.
Public HealthTech Dirt

Anti-Vaxxers Countermeasures Show Why It's Not So Simple To Just 'Delete' Anti-Vax Misinfo On Social Media

It's not a new thing that those without any experience in content moderation assume that it's somehow "easy" to just find and delete misinformation and disinformation online -- but it's often stunning how little they've thought through how all of this plays out. As the White House has stupidly been using its bully pulpit to pressure Facebook into deleting anti-vax misinformation, and elected officials are threatening legislation they must know is unconstitutional, none of them seem to recognize that it's not that easy.
Relationship Advicegentside.co.uk

Here's why we love stalking people on social media

Whether you’re lying by the pool, getting a tan on a beach, or just chilling at home, your phone is guaranteed to be pinging right beside you and the temptation to see what everyone’s doing is impossible to ignore. But why do we love peering into other people’s lives without their knowledge and why is it such a common practice especially when it comes to stalking our former friends and romantic partners? Let’s find out together.
MarketsMotley Fool

Here's Why Gen Z Gets Its Investment Advice From Social Media

Gen Z uses social media for many things, including learning about investing. Here's why that might be. Now more than ever, young people are turning to the internet and social media to gain new knowledge on various topics, including personal finance matters. In April 2021, we conducted a survey of...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Instagram Announces Privacy Updates for Underage Users

Instagram is making the experience for underage users much more private, with updates announced on Tuesday. The social network said in a blog post it will begin to automatically default any new user under the age of 16 to a private account. Instagram said current users in that age range with a public account will be able to keep it public. However, they will be encouraged about the benefits of having a private account.
Softwarecryptocoingossip.com

How This Monero Bug Could Impact User Privacy

A “significant” decoy selection bug has been reported for Monero via the project’s official Twitter handle. According to the investigation, carried out by software developer Justin Berman, the bug “may impact your transaction’s privacy” during a brief window of time after funds have been received. If users spend funds immediately...
Internettechacrobat.com

Build A Social Media Website Development Process And Technical Aspects

Did you ever come across the tremendous popularity across social media platforms? It’s huge, which shows creating a social network will give you an opportunity to become the wealthiest person. Social media has been rocking the entire world for quite a long time now and has innovative features to attract users. A person spends around two hours per day on average. Quite naturally, a social media website can take you to places and help you earn a lot.
EntertainmentABC 4

Should every user be verified on social media to stop cyberbullying?

On the second hour of GTU this morning – Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, is heading to the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the equestrian team — and her parents couldn’t be more excited. Springsteen said her father and her mother, Patti Scialfa, were thrilled when she made the team “They were so excited,” she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “They’ve supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well. I feel like we’ve been on this journey together, so they were just so happy.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy