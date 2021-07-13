Cancel
Genius Brands (GNUS) Announces "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten" Exceeds 40 Million Views on Kartoon Channel!

 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Since premiering on April 23 on Kartoon Channel!, Genius Brands International, Inc.'s ("Genius Brands") (NASDAQ: GNUS) Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, continues to build its viewership reaching a new milestone of over 40 million views to date.

