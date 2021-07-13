Genius Brands (GNUS) Announces "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten" Exceeds 40 Million Views on Kartoon Channel!

The release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially less than five months away, and save for a handful of stills, Sony has yet to unveil so much as a teaser or trailer for the upcoming blockbuster. Through the reporting of Hollywood trades and other online scoopers, fans have been able to piece together some details about the film, such as the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro from the Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man franchises, respectively.