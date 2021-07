Twitter temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene late Monday in response to her Covid-19 tweets claiming the virus was “not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” The Georgia congresswoman has also pushed anti-vaxx claims about coronavirus vaccines, calling the host of vaccines that are currently saving tens of thousands American lives “controversial.” The looniest of America’s new corps of Republican disbelievers in Congress is an active spreader of nonsense on social media platforms of all sorts and this week Twitter decided it had had enough, labelling the tweets misleading, a violation of its terms of service, and instituting a twelve-hour ban on the Georgia Republican’s account.