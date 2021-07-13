Cancel
Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Middlesex Water Co. (NASDAQ: MSEX) will replace Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ: LMNX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 15. DiaSorin S.p.A. is acquiring Luminex in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

