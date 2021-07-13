Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Wall St set for lower open after inflation data; earnings limit declines

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after a solid rise in consumer prices in June reignited worries about economic growth peaking, while upbeat earnings reports from banks and PepsiCo kept declines at bay. A Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices rose by...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Virginia State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Rose, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wall St#Core Inflation#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Labor Department#Harris Financial Group#The Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Pepsico Inc#Refinitiv Data#Boeing Co#Hanesbrands Inc#Wells Fargo#Conagra Brands Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksRocky Mount Telegram

US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 3:37 p.m. and was on pace to eclipse the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,127, also within striking distance of a new high. The Nasdaq was essentially flat.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street ends at record high after mixed session

* Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare down most. * Dollar, gold slip; crude up; bitcoin rallies ~9%. July 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS AT RECORD...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set for muted open ahead of big tech earnings

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. More than one third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Futures dip ahead of Fed meeting, big tech earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. More than one third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led by Apple,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on GDP data, Wall Street gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, helped by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.10 points, or 0.84%, to 3,252.07 as of 01:44 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.28%, while LG Chem gained 2.08% and Naver advanced 1.33%. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick-up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for the rest of the year. ** U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as focus turned to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. ** There is a bullish sentiment coming from GDP data as well as upbeat U.S. markets, even as the outbreak is a concern, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,155.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.18% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Around 404.08 million shares were traded on the KOSPI. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 613. ** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.389%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.875%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Flat at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading steady in early APAC deals on Tuesday, after major benchmarks on Wall St touched fresh record highs, gaining for the 5th consecutive session on Monday as market participants proved optimistic amid second-quarter corporate earnings season, while fears of further spread of the coronavirus Delta variant capped gains.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher ahead of Fed meeting

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed's policy meeting this week in focus (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher in choppy trading on Monday, recovering from sharp falls earlier in the session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid U.S. two-year note auction earlier added to some bids in Treasuries, before losing steam. "The 2-year auction was met with a reasonable reception and given the link between 5-year yields and lift-off expectations, we’ll be closely watching Tuesday's Treasury auction for any indication of a market lean ahead of (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's press conference," said BMO Capital Markets rates strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery in a research note. The Fed's two-day policy meeting starts on Tuesday, concluding on Wednesday with a possible policy decision and a news conference by Powell on Wednesday. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. Earlier in the global session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second-largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. The U.S. Treasury's auction of $60 billion in 2-year notes, meanwhile, had solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.293% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were up at 1.941% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.119%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.416% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting, though analysts expect no change in policy. "Given Fed Chair Powell's focus on downside risk in recent testimony and in the June press conference, we believe the surge in the Delta variant will combine with the headwinds from supply shortages and bottlenecks to leave the FOMC firmly on hold," Action Economics said in its latest blog. July 26 Monday 3:56PM New York / 1956 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.003 Five-year note 100-188/256 0.723 0.006 Seven-year note 101-106/256 1.0379 0.006 10-year note 103-20/256 1.2896 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.858 0.013 30-year bond 109-220/256 1.9379 0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)
StocksPosted by
WOKV

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip as investors flock to Wall Street on strong U.S. earnings

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors flocked to Wall Street on optimism over strong U.S. corporate earnings. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI slipped 9.99 points, or 0.31%, to 3,244.43 by 0153 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.42%. Battery maker LG Chem and messenger app operator Kakao dropped 1.09% and 1.34%, respectively. ** More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc , Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com . ** Worries about the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant also pressured South Korea stocks. ** South Korea will tighten social-distancing rules across most of the country this week as it continued to report four-digit daily infections for 20 days in a row and on worries that the worst-ever COVID-19 wave might spread further during the summer holiday season. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 130.8 billion won ($113.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,150.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.8. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.32. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.877%. ($1 = 1,152.4000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Dallas, TXBusiness Insider

Wall Street Aims To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Traders are also likely to keep an eye on key U.S. economic data, especially New Home Sales and Dallas' Manufacturing Survey report for July today. The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision is also likely to be in focus this week. Major corporates such as Tesla (TSLA), General Electric...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings. China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after all three major indexes settled at record highs in the previous session. China announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

Comments / 0

Community Policy