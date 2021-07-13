Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Revealing the mystery behind the threat of non-alcoholic liver disease

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common liver disorder worldwide and is present in approximately 25 percent of the world's population. Over 90 percent of obese, 60 percent of diabetic, and up to 20 percent of normal-weight people develop it. A key feature of the condition is the accumulation of fat in the liver. A liver can remain fatty without disturbing normal function; however, fat accumulations may progress into a so-called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis - an aggressive form of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease combined with inflammation and sometimes fibrosis. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis can lead to further complications such as liver cirrhosis, primary liver cancer and eventually death.

www.eurekalert.org

