Pre-Open Stock Movers 07/13: (DPW) (PLXP) (MSEX) Higher; (SLP) (TWO) (AFIB) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) 23% HIGHER; Q2 2021 Revenue of Approximately $62 million, up 1048% From the Prior Years Quarter. PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) 16.8% HIGHER;...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Stocksmodernreaders.com

SageGuard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from $53 to $5.6. TAL Education shares fell 22.3% to $4.66 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital boosted the price target for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) from $200 to $235. Casey's shares rose 1.3% to $195.15 in pre-market trading.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) at Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiates coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $26.00. The analyst comments "We initiate on CURV with a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Several other institutional investors and...
Stockspulse2.com

MRNA Stock: $299 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) have received a price target increase from $228 to $299 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) have received a price target increase from $228 to $299 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.14% of Nielsen worth $283,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC TradeUp Acquisition Corp (UPTD) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC TradeUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: UPTDU) (NASDAQ: UPTD) opens for trading at $10 after pricing 4,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Everbridge (EVBG) at Buy

Stifel analyst Lane Parker assumes coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $160.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Medallia Inc. (MDLA) at Buy

Stifel analyst Parker Lane assumes coverage on Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

WNS Limited (WNS) PT Raised to $90 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin raised the price target on WNS Limited (NYSE: WNS) to $90.00 (from $82.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) PT Raised to $250 at Jefferies, Expects $21B in Guidance

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee raised the price target on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to $250.00 (from $170.00) expecting 2021 guidance to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades The Macerich Company (MAC) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai upgraded The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $7.98 on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Michael J. Valentino Buys 8,000 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NYSE:PLXP) Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NYSE:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. PLx Pharma stock traded down $0.42 during midday...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani downgraded Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $7.00 (from $24.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading our rating on MCRB shares from Neutral to Sell, and lowering our PT from $24 to $7, which represents -12% downside versus +19% upside for our coverage universe. Disappointing top line results for Seres Therapeutics' SER-287 Phase 2b ECO-RESET study prompts us to remove projections for this asset from our model. SER-287 failed to demonstrate any evidence of efficacy over placebo in inducing remission in patients with mild-to-moderately active ulcerative colitis (UC), across the range of primary (3-component modified Mayo score of 10.3% and 10.6% for the two treatment arms, vs. 11.6% for the placebo) or secondary endpoints (no meaningful differences observed across the three study arms for endoscopic improvement, endoscopic remission or symptomatic remission) - and coupled with the absence at this time of microbiome and drug activity data that could point to evident and potentially remediable explanations for this negative outcome - we have limited visibility on any further path for SER-287 (the open label and maintenance phases are being discontinued) and reduces our confidence in prospects for SER-301 (next-generation asset aimed, also aimed at UC). Further these results are likely to have a dampening effect on investor sentiment for the potential of microbiome based therapeutics (and microbiome-based drug discovery platforms) to succeed beyond the realm of C. Diff infection over the near- to intermediate-term. While we are confident in the outlook for SER-109 (rCDI indication) to continue advancing through key upcoming milestones, we see positive progress with this asset as reflected in expectations. The relative paucity of events beyond those for SER-109, which could present meaningful catalysts for shares over the balance of the year, prompts us to move to the sidelines and downgrade shares to Sell, seeing more attractive opportunities elsewhere in our coverage universe."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman's Asset Management Unit Files With SEC to Offer Crypto ETF

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE: GS) asset-management unit has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer a crypto-related exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to the filing submitted Monday, the bank intends...

