Casten says not teaching CRT is 'unpatriotic'

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Barrington) is slamming the idea of not teaching critical race theory (CRT) in schools as “unpatriotic.”. As debate over CRT intensifies, Casten left no doubt about where he stands, arguing, "this hysteria going on over Critical Race Theory and the right-wing efforts to mainstream disinformation about it are inflicting real harm, real harm on Americans, and it’s adding fuel to the fire of forces who are hellbent on tearing our country apart.”