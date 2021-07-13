The Weeknd and BTS hope to raise billions for Global Citizen

As Israeli talent has taken U.S. screens by storm — quite literally in the case of a successful series like Netflix’s “Fauda” or Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman — the time feels ripe for a similar embrace of music from the tiny country of 10 million. That’s what Universal Music Group is banking on, having opened a new office on the outskirts of Tel Aviv to house a recorded music division as well as a local arm of Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) in the last year — the former, headed by television veteran Yoram Mokady, and the latter by Itamar Shafrir, a native Israeli who moved back to his birth country after 12 years at UMPG in London.