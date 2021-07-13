Cancel
Advocacy

The Weeknd and BTS hope to raise billions for Global Citizen

By GLENN GAMBOA
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will take part in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 25 that's intended to raise money and awareness to fight worldwide threats …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

MusicSFGate

BTS, Doja Cat, and More to Perform at Global Citizen Live 2021

Global Citizen has announced the 2021 edition of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour broadcast featuring performances and events filmed across the world. The livestream will take place Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter. Artists performing at this year’s...
Musicimdb.com

‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-Hour Special to Feature BTS, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Lorde, Doja Cat and Dozens More Stars

Heralding an event that Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans calls “the one” — i.e., the biggest thing they’ve done to date — the philanthropic organization has announced plans for “Global Citizen Live,” a 24-hour special Sept. 26 that will be broadcast live from six continents and feature performances from BTS, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Lorde, Metallica, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and dozens of other artists.
MusicSoompi

BTS To Perform At Worldwide 24-Hour Special Event “Global Citizen Live”

BTS has been named as one of the performers of the upcoming special event known as “Global Citizen Live.”. “Global Citizen Live” is a 24-hour special event that is scheduled for September 26 and will be broadcast live from various cities across six continents (Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio, Seoul, and Sydney).
TV & Videosthemusicuniverse.com

Global Citizen Live announced

Twenty-four hour live broadcast features events and performances from six continents. International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced Global Citizen Live – a 24-hour live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will take place on Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more (air dates and times to come). Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, powered by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change.
EntertainmentStereogum

BTS, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Metallica, Many Others To Play Global Citizen Fest 2021

Every year, the Global Citizen initiative puts on a big show to encourage companies and philanthropists to donate money to fight poverty, restore destroyed trees, and aid other worthy causes. Naturally, the way they do this is through huge and star-studded concerts throughout the world. This year, the Global Citizen Festival will be a 24-hour marathon that’ll take place across six different continents. (It would be cool if it was happening on all seven, but I guess nobody could get, like, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and H.E.R. to rock a show at a research station in Antarctica.)
TV & VideosRadio Online

iHeartRadio to Broadcast "Global Citizen Live"

IHeartMedia will join its longtime partner, international advocacy organization Global Citizen, as the exclusive audio partner in the U.S. of Global Citizen Live, broadcasting performances from six continents to millions of listeners on iHeartRadio stations across America and the iHeartRadio app. The global event being held to defend the planet and defeat poverty will feature music performances from concert venues in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Global Citizen Live: The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Metallica y Ed Sheeran, entre los confirmados

Remembering the historical Live Aid, that megaconcert that was held on July 13, 1985, where the most important artists of the time participated to benefit, Global Citizen announced the realization of an important festival. It will be a 24-hour historical transmission with events and performances filmed around the world, to unite it with the purpose of “defending the planet and defeating poverty,” according to a statement published.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Worldwide 'Dance' Party: BTS Debuts Atop Billboard Global Charts

Plus, The Kid LAROI, from Australia, and Canadian Justin Bieber enters the lists at Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, with "Stay." Billboard's two global charts (the latest of which are dated July 24) began last September and rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.
