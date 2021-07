The comedy world is quaking: Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmine are an item. And they aren't just dating, they're head over heels in love with each other. Both Eric and Jasmine — individually — made their relationship Instagram official recently. However, given their IG captions and lovey-dovey pet names for each other, it's likely this couple have been official for a while. Eric, 32, first broke the news in late June, sharing an adorable selfie of the two of them with the caption, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU." Oddly enough, no one really caught wind of their relationship until Lawrence's 25-year-old daughter shared a happy-birthday post for Eric to her Instagram on July 11.