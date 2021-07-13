Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine presents small risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome
Today, CDC reported that reports to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) indicate a small risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following receipt of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. About 100 preliminary reports of GBS have been filed with VAERS after the administration of 12.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine. The cases were largely reported about 2 weeks after vaccination and mostly in males. This pattern has not been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, after administration of more than 321 million doses in the United States.mybasin.com
