Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine presents small risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, CDC reported that reports to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) indicate a small risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following receipt of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. About 100 preliminary reports of GBS have been filed with VAERS after the administration of 12.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine. The cases were largely reported about 2 weeks after vaccination and mostly in males. This pattern has not been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, after administration of more than 321 million doses in the United States.

IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthWXIA 11 Alive

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine: FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What is the link between Guillain–Barré syndrome and Covid vaccines?

US health regulators have warned that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be related to an increased risk of the rare neurological disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome. The risk of this potentially serious disorder emerging it Covid vaccine recipients was very rare, the federal officials noted on Monday as they added the warning to its fact sheets about the vaccine.“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorisation suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) during the 42 days following vaccination,” the warning said. The action comes after the FDA and the Centers...
SciencePosted by
Salon

New research finds J&J vaccine has muscle against Covid’s delta variant

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. In the past two weeks, many medical experts started to question whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose, would be as effective as the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine in protecting against the new, highly transmissible delta variant that is poised to become the dominant strain in the U.S.
Public HealthWKRC

CDC: Meeting considers benefits of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine vs. risks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A CDC advisory committee met Thursday to discuss benefit versus risk, given new complications now linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The panel for the CDC is made up of independent specialists, including those who study vaccines, nurses and primary care doctors. A warning has already been added to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine about a possible link to Guillain-Barré syndrome, or GBS.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Guillain-Barré syndrome: How could it affect me?

GBS is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder that can affect any part of the nervous system outside of the brain and spinal cord. This is known as the peripheral nervous system. An autoimmune disease involves the immune system attacking and destroying certain groups of healthy cells. In the case...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

Benefits of J&J COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks, per CDC data

The benefits of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine outweigh any potential risks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The big picture: There have been 7.8 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, per million doses among adults, which is higher than expected in the general population, according to CDC data.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.

