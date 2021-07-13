In a former piano factory, this $1.87M Yorkville loft has a sunroom and 800-square-foot terrace
Listing photos by MW Studio for Sotheby’s International Realty. The beamed ceilings, whitewashed brick walls, and open floorplan make this Yorkville co-op feel more like a downtown loft. In addition to the rustic interiors (the building was once a piano factory) and spacious duplex layout, the three-bedroom home has a lovely sunroom that opens to a huge, almost 800-square-foot terrace. Located at 407 East 91st Street, between 1st and York Avenues, it’s on the market for $1,875,000.www.6sqft.com
