Located in the picturesque Black Hills of southwestern South Dakota, United States, the world famous Custer State Park was the state’s first, and still its largest, state park, named in honor of the equally well-known Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer. Covering a vast area of more than 71,000 acres, it encompasses three dams, various campgrounds, breathtaking trails, parks, and roads, with plans proposed to add a waterpark in the near future. A temperate and humid continental climate characterizes the Black Hills region of southwestern South Dakota. The areas also has four distinctive seasons, with winter, summer, spring and fall each being quite unique from one another.