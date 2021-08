Please pass the following information along and be proud of our men and women who served in our armed forces to protect our God-given rights and freedoms. I am sure many of you have attended funerals for veterans and observed the ritual of the flag-draped coffin. The flag is placed on the closed casket so the union blue field is at the head and over the left shoulder of the deceased. The honor guard pays meticulous attention to correctly folding the United States flag 13 times. Prior to the folding of the flag, a volley of three shots are fired and represent three words: duty, honor and country. The 21-gun salute for dignitaries is the total sum of years we became a nation, 1776.