VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - US housing starts for June 2021 jumped +6.3% compared to May, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.643 million. This is the highest in three months amid strong demand from buyers, elevated materials costs, and a shortage of qualified workers. For June 2021, total residential starts in the US increased by +49% from the same month one year ago, when it was 840,000.After spectacular increases so far this year, permits for future homebuilding in June were up by +35%, to a rate of fell 5.1% to a rate of 1.6 million units, compared to June 2020 when it was 891,000.