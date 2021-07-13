ARCADIA ANNOUNCES COMMUNITY FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS

July 12, 2021 – The City of Arcadia is hosting a Community Forum on Homelessness on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, located at 188 Campus Drive. The Forum is designed to provide educational and useful information on the topic of homelessness in Arcadia. In addition, the Forum will also be an opportunity for the Arcadia community to share its ideas and concerns regarding this important issue. In-person attendance is limited to the first 900 registrants; however, the City will also be streaming the meeting live on Zoom. If you wish to participate in the Question & Answer portion of the Forum, you must attend in-person; however, questions on homelessness can be sent to homelessness@ArcadiaCA.gov in advance of the Forum. The Forum will also be presented in English and Mandarin, both in-person and on Zoom. To register for the Forum, please click on the link below. In-person seats are limited to two per household. The City is also asking residents attending virtually to register using the link below as well. https://arcadiahomelessforum.eventbrite.com Further, a special edition of the Arcadia Community Newsletter on the issue of homelessness will be delivered to residents later this month. The City is also asking residents to participate in the Homeless Program and Perception Survey to measure community awareness on this topic, as well as to generate ideas on how to address this issue in Arcadia. More information on the newsletter, survey, and forum can be found on the City’s website at ArcadiaCA.gov/homeless. If you need assistance registering, or for questions regarding the Community Forum on Homelessness, please contact the Recreation & Community Services Department at (626) 574- 5113 or email us at homelessness@ArcadiaCA.gov.