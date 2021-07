Acura's second-generation Integra (or DA/DB2) served as a significant improvement over its predecessor, both in terms of performance and aesthetics. For the enthusiast market, which was still very much in its infancy in late 1989, the debut of the sleek chassis was aspirational for a group of youngsters who were busy tweaking late-1980s Civics and CRXs. Filled with amenities such as power windows and locks, automatic seat belts (it seemed like a good idea at the time ... we were wrong), optional leather-trimmed seats, and powered by a potent twin-cam 1.8-liter four-cylinder powerplant, the second-gen Integra became an instant hit with the public and an icon among a community of young tuners obsessed with wringing every ounce of additional performance.